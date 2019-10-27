Police identify 18-year-old killed in shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say an 18-year-old died after a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday.
Saturday afternoon, police responded to the area of Northeast Wygant Street and Northeast 109th Avenue on reports that shots were fired in the area.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim, identified Sunday as Jackson Panyanouvong, was transported to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
Police say the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined Panyanouvong’s cause of death to be from a gunshot wound and the manner of death as homicide.
No additional information was released.
Anyone with information about this shooting who has not been contacted by investigators is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
