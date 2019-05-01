PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the suspect who was arrested following a stabbing that happened in downtown Portland Tuesday evening.
Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Northwest Couch Street on the report that someone was stabbed.
Officers located one victim, a man, at the scene with what appeared to be a stab wound. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said a suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jeffery M. Larison, was arrested in the area of Southwest Park Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street.
Larison was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and a warrant.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact Assault Detective Arjay Dran at (503) 823-0483 or arjay.dran@portlandoregon.gov.
