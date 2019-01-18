Police identify 62-year-old man found dead in NE Portland home

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers have identified a 62-year-old man found dead in a northeast Portland home Thursday night.
Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the 5300 block of Northeast 74th Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. and found George Michael Atkeson and a dog dead inside the house.
A second person, 63-year-old Darlene Marie Kelley, was found inside the home with traumatic injuries. Police say Kelley was rushed to an area hospital, where she is still receiving treatment.
Police Friday morning confirmed Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 64, was arrested in connection to the shooting and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Mardani is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.
A neighbor says he doesn't know what led to the shooting, but describes Mardani as a man with a quick temper.
"A short fuse, go off at the drop of a hat," John Smith said. "Very cantankerous, very nice speaking over the fence, always very police, but you could tell it was not a true face."
Police say the dog found dead inside the home belonged to Kelley.
No other details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
