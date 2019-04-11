PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 49-year-old man found dead at a north Portland home Wednesday night.
Officers a bit after 8:30 p.m. responded to a welfare check at a home in the 8100 block of North Jersey Street and found Gregory Isernhagen dead inside, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and Thursday morning arrested 26-year-old Logan N. Johannsen in St. Helens in connection to Isernhagen’s death, with help from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Johannsen was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of murder, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Portland police Thursday night said Isernhagen’s family has been notified and is asking for privacy.
Police are asking anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Johannsen in the past three days to contact detectives.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395 or travis.law@portlandpolice.gov or Detective Vince Cui at (503) 823-0449 or vince.cui@portlandpolice.gov.
