SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police have identified the man who was hit and killed while crossing a street Wednesday.
At around 11 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at Front Street and State Street.
Police said Rodric Kenyon Drolshagen, 72, was walking his dog across Front Street and was in a marked crosswalk, when he was struck by a black Ford Explorer.
Witnesses provided first aid before medical crews arrived.
Drolshagen was pronounced dead at the scene. His dog was not injured and will be reunited with family members, according to police
The driver of the Ford remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no citations or arrests have been made.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.