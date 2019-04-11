PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 49-year-old man who died Monday morning following a report of an assault in downtown Portland
Police said Paul S. Mears was found unconscious and bleeding heavily on a sidewalk at around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest Broadway and Southwest Alder Street.
Medical personnel attempted to render aid to Mears, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to court documents, a witness told police that he saw Mears and a white man wearing shorts arguing. The witness went to talk to them and the man wearing shorts walked away. The witness then saw blood on Mears.
Court documents state the witness told Mears that he needed to sit down. The witness then ran to a nearby hotel and asked them to call 911.
Officers located the man wearing shorts, identified as 38-year-old Daniel Paul Conner, several blocks away from the scene.
Court documents state that an officer found a large knife on Conner, and the knife had blood on it. Court documents also said Conner had blood on his gloves, jacket, hands, and face, but he was not injured.
Conner was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
FOX 12 learned that Conner has three prior felony arrests in just the last five years, including one that involved another downtown crime.
FOX 12 also learned through court records that at the time of his death, Mears was wanted in connection to a criminal trespassing charge.
Anyone with information about Monday morning's incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau's Detective Division at 503-823-0400.
