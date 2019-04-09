PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the pedestrian who died after being hit by a car in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.
Just after midnight, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car at Southeast Powell Boulevard under the Interstate 205 overpass.
The first officer at the scene found a man unconscious on the road and performed CPR until medical crews arrived. Police said the man's injuries were too severe, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, police identified the man as 48-year-old Shawn Depriest Scott.
Police said preliminary information suggests Scott was crossing SE Powell, heading southbound, when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
According to police, preliminary information suggests that visibility was a factor due to the poorly lit area and rainy weather. Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact Traffic Investigator Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.