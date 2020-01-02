Police identify 23-year-old Portland man killed in Gresham shooting

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 23-year-old man from Portland who was killed in a Gresham shooting.
Officers responded to the 18800 block of Northeast Irving Court at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
A 911 caller reported that his friend was not responding.
Police arrived to find two men inside a Dodge pickup. Both men had been shot.
The driver, Joshua Cermack, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner determined he died from a gunshot wound.
The passenger was taken to the hospital and survived, according to police. The passenger’s name has not been released by investigators.
Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Police initially said the shooting did not appear to be random.
No suspect information has been released by police. Officers said nobody is in custody in connection with this shooting.
People in the area are asked to call police if they locate anything unusual on their property or have surveillance that may be connected with the shooting. Tips can be provided to Gresham police at 503-618-2719.
