SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 16-year-old who was shot and killed near Englewood Park in Salem early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the park at 12:48 a.m. A shooting victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he later died.
On Wednesday, Salem police identified the victim as Ishaq Saleem of Keizer.
No other details have been released about the investigation, including suspect information.
This case was one of two unconnected deadly shootings that occurred in Salem over the weekend.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.