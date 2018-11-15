PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 27-year-old woman who was hit by a driver and killed on Northeast Airport Way on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews responded to the area near Northeast 138th Avenue at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday.
Cassidy N. McMillan of Portland was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said the driver of a Lincoln Navigator was heading east on Airport Way and struck McMillan. McMillan was walking on the roadway, according to police.
The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators. There have been no citations or arrests in this case.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division Officer Phillip Maynard at 503-823-2216 or Phillip.Maynard@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.