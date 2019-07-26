Police identify 22-year-old woman hit, killed while crossing street in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a 22-year-old woman died after she was hit by a driver while crossing the street in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.
According to officers, the driver stayed at the scene after they hit Jamie Saint-Louis near Northeast 142nd and Halsey Street just before 3 a.m.
Saint-Louis was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was headed east on Halsey Street when they hit Saint-Louis. Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation and no arrests have been made.
Roads were closed in the area for two hours following the crash. No additional information is available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.