Police identify 36-year-old woman killed in NE Portland hit-and-run; suspect sought

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 36-year-old woman who was hit and killed by a driver in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to Northeast 42nd Avenue and Halsey Street at 9:37 p.m. Saturday.
A pedestrian had been hit by a driver. Chantel Downs of Portland was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators said Downs was in a crosswalk with the pedestrian control device displaying a red hold signal at the time of the collision. The driver was heading west on Halsey Street on a green light, according to police.
Investigators said the driver hit Downs and kept heading west on Halsey Street.
The suspect and the vehicle have not been located. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer David Enz at David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
