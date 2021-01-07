PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified an 18-year-old shot and killed in northeast Portland on New Year’s Eve.
Officers responded to a shooting at Northeast Alberta Street and Mallory Avenue at 10:29 p.m. Dec. 31.
Two people were found with injuries at the scene. Police said one of the victims was killed.
On Thursday, police identified that victim as 18-year-old Ja’mere Malik Brown.
An autopsy determined Brown’s death was a homicide by gunshot wound.
No suspect information has been released, and police did not provide an update on the second victim.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-4033; or Detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-0508.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.