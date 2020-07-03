MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Milwaukie police identified on Friday the 2-year-old boy who was struck and killed by driver on Thursday.
Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who struck Jack Barrett.
After reviewing surveillance and the timeline of events, detectives eliminated a white two door truck as a vehicle of interest in the case.
Detectives are specifically are asking drivers who were on Southeast Wichita Avenue between 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Thursday for any information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number 503-786-7500 and ask to speak with detectives.
