SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Salem Police Department has identified the man who was found dead at a motel earlier this week.
Police said officers were called to the Capital Inn, located at 1875 Fisher Road Northeast, on Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. after a caller reported shots fired. Officers arrived to the motel and found Davontae Deshawn Smith, 21, of Portland, dead.
A homicide investigation was launched. Detectives are still investigating. Police have not reported any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.