Police identify 22-year-old man shot, killed in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau identified a 22-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday night in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to a shooting near Southeast 48th Avenue and Division Street at 9:34 p.m.
Police said Noah Terry, 22, then arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Terry was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Terry’s death was a homicide by gunshot.
No additional details were released about this case by police, including suspect information or a possible motive.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Michael Greenlee at 503-823-0871 or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
