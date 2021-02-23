PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in northeast Portland Saturday evening.
Just after 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at Northeast 54th Avenue and Northeast Fremont Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located two victims. One of the victims, identified as 25-year-old Tyler Turpin, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Turpin died from a gunshot wound.
The other victim was taken to an area hospital, where they are still recovering.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508, or Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033.
