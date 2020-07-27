PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed in southeast Portland on Saturday.
At around 7:12 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Southeast Division Street and Southeast 158th Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the men, identified as Tyrell Penny, of Sacramento, California, died from his injuries. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause and manner of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.
The other man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. There is no word on his current condition.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Winters at william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Law at travis.law@portlandoregon.gov and refer to incident number 20-232529.
Hmmmm...I wonder if "Tyrell" was here visiting family (despite covid rules), or if he came to Portland, because of the red carpet rolled out for criminal, vagrants and all miscreants of society?
