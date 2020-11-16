PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified a 28-year-old man who died following a crash Thursday evening.
At around 8:09 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle at East Burnside Street at Southeast 122nd Avenue.
Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced the bicyclist, identified as Antonio Sage Rodriguez, of Portland, dead at the scene.
An investigation by the Major Crash Team revealed the vehicle, a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban, was going eastbound when Rodriguez was riding westbound in the single eastbound travel lane. Rodriguez and the vehicle crashed head-on.
Police said investigators believe that poor visibility was a factor in the crash. No arrests or citations have been issued at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
Police said this was the 47th traffic death investigation in the city this year.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Antonio Sage Rodriguez....
America Sucks!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.