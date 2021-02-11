PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a man who died after he was stabbed in southeast Portland early Wednesday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., officers were called out to a stabbing in the 4700 block of Southeast 83rd Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a man, identified as Cory Zenuch, 28, who had been stabbed. Zenuch died at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's office determined Zenuch's manner of death was homicide.
Police have not released any additional information about the stabbing.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.
