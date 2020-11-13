Police identify 28-year-old Portland man who died in three-vehicle Highway 26 crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 28-year-old Portland man who died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 26 in Washington County this week.
Emergency crews responded to Milepost 25 west of Manning at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said Kevin Gilroy was driving a Toyota 4Runner west on the highway when he went into the eastbound lanes and collided with a Ford Transit commercial van, and then a Toyota Tacoma.
Gilroy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 34-year-old man driving the commercial van was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The driver and a passenger in the pickup were not taken to the hospital, according to Oregon State Police.
Highway 26 was shut down for three hours following the crash.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
