PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who was found dead after a shooting in the Madison South neighborhood late Sunday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., an East Precinct sergeant was flagged down about a person found dead near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Milton Street. Police said the sergeant found Aaron L. Williams, 29, of Clackamas, dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner confirmed Williams cause and manner of death was homicide by gunshot.

FOX 12 spoke with Aaron’s mother, Keely Williams, who reflected on Aaron's character, and who he was as a person.

Keely spoke to FOX 12 about a dream she had one night before Aaron was killed saying, “I had a dream that a good friend of mine called me, she's a nurse and said I saw Aaron being brought in and he died,” and less then 24 hours later, that dream turned into a scary reality.

Aaron, who was houseless at the time, was weeks away from seeking help for his addiction, his mother says he was on a waiting list for rehab before his life was taken.

“He was fierce, and he was fearless, and he was an animal lover, he loved children so much. He’d say, ‘don’t worry I’m going to start a nonprofit. I'm going to help the homeless. I'm going to help people’. He said that was his dream, he wanted to help people, says Keely.

Now his mother plans to carry on his legacy by working alongside other community members who are working to fight the gun violence crisis in Portland neighborhoods.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details were released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Tony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033, or Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-2079. Please reference case number 22-21851.