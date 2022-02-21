PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed in the St. Johns neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Just after 12:20 a.m., officers were called out to a shooting near the intersection of North Mohawk Avenue and North Fessenden Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found Zachary Steven Moore dead.

One person is dead after a shooting in North Portland early Wednesday morning.

The Medical Examiner's Officer determined Moore's manner and cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

Police said a person involved in the shooting stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police have not yet said if any arrests have been made or if charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768, or Detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0762.