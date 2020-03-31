Police identify 31-year-old man shot, killed in SE Portland parking lot

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 31-year-old man who was shot and killed in a parking lot in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 3300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue at 3:02 p.m. Monday.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Benjamin Taylor Johnson’s death was a homicide from a gunshot wound.
The suspect left the scene and has not been caught by police.
No further details have been released by investigators.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov; or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
