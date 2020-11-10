PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the 31-year-old man found dead following a shooting on Saturday.
Just after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3500 block of Southeast 33rd Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and found Harold Andrew Major dead.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined the cause of Major's death was from a gunshot wound and the manner a homicide.
No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
