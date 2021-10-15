PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police have identified the 34-year-old man who died at a hospital after being hit by a driver in southeast Portland earlier this month.

PPB: Pedestrian injured in SE Portland crash dies at hospital PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian who was struck and injured in a crash in southeast Portland on Friday has died, according to the Portland…

The crash occurred on Oct. 1, just after 8:30 p.m., on Southeast Powell Boulevard, just east of Southeast 29th Avenue. Police said Ryan J. Dickenson was found with critical injuries at the scene. Dickenson was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The involved driver remained at the scene. Police said traffic investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. No criminal charges or citations have been issued against the driver at this time, but police said the case is still open pending further investigation.

This was the 51st deadly crash in Portland and the 56th Major Crash Team callout this year.