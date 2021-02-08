PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the 34-year-old man who died after being hit by a driver on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard on Saturday.
The crash occurred at about 12:48 a.m. on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard at Southeast Franklin Street, just south of the Ross Island Bridge.
Police said an investigation revealed that Joshua Gray Stanley, of Portland, was likely crossing to the west side of SE McLoughlin when he was struck by a southbound driver in a 2015 Toyota Corolla.
Stanley was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the location was not a crosswalk, not well lit, and Stanley was wearing dark clothing.
The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
There were no citations or charges, according to police.
