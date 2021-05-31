PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have identified the victim in a shooting that occurred Saturday in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.
Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of someone shot near Southeast 132nd Avenue and Southeast Center Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 40-year-old Darren Lockett suffering from a gunshot wound. Lockett was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Police said the medical examiner determined Lockett died of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide. No suspect information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0508 or Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033.
