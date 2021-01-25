PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the man who was found dead following shooting in northeast Portland after asking for the public's help.
Police say Miguel Angel Armenta-Hernandez, 41, was found dead on Jan. 12 at around 4:15 a.m. in the 4800 block of Northeast 100th Avenue after officers responded to a shots fired call.
Armenta-Hernandez was not immediately identified after the shooting. Portland police and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office asked for the public's help identifying him.
Police released his identity on Monday.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Armenta-Hernandez died of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone has information about the shooting, including the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of the suspect prior to the homicide, they are encouraged to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.
