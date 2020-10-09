PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a 52-year-old man who was shot and killed in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to a shooting at Northeast 111th and Sandy Boulevard at 7:46 p.m. Oct. 1.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him Friday as Jimmy Lee Melton, who was known as Jamie to his friends.
Officers confirmed he died of a gunshot wound.
Another person was injured in the shooting. Officers said that person was expected to survive.
No further details were released about the ongoing investigation, including possible suspect information.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at 503-823-4033 or Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
Another shooting occurred at that same location at 5:30 a.m. that same day, according to police. Detectives, however, have not said if the two shootings are connected. A 38-year-old man was killed in the first shooting.
