WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - The Washougal Police Department has identified the woman who was found dead in her home earlier this month.
On June 14, at around 4:30 p.m., officers and emergency responders were called to a home in the 1900 block of 41st Street.
Police said Sandra Ladd, 71, was found dead inside the home.
The medical examiner determined Ladd died of stab wounds to the torso and listed the manner of death as homicide.
Police said no arrests have been made, but investigators do not believe there is a danger to the public at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washougal Police Department at 360-835-8701 or call 311.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
