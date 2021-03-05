PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a wanted man arrested on Friday following a three hour long standoff in Southeast Portland.
Portland Police Bureau officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Southeast 114th Avenue on a report of suspicious circumstances where a wanted man was seen in the area just after 4:30 p.m. Police say officers were familiar with the suspect, who was wanted for domestic violence and firearms-related crimes. They also knew he was frequently armed.
Officers found the suspect driving away in a pickup truck, police said. Officer surrounded the pickup as it approached Southeast 112th Avenue and Bush Street. The suspect attempted to use the pickup to ram his way out of the box-in but was unable to escape. Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect to surrender, but he refused to come out.
PPB called in their Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) team, the crisis negotiation team (CNT), while officers continued to negotiate his surrender, but the suspect still tried to force the truck out, according to police. An officer pepper-sprayed the suspect, which did not have an effect.
PPB initiated a full SERT/CNT callout and an armored vehicle to the scene. The armored vehicle was used to help officers get closer and communicate with the suspect safely.
The pickup's tires were destroyed and began digging into the pavement, creating sparks causing concern that the truck could catch on fire, police said. Due to the increasingly dangerous situation, officers deployed CS gas next to the truck to get the suspect out of the pickup.
The suspect then got out of his car and surrendered just before 8:00 p.m.
The suspect, identified as Colby R. Lindsey, 30, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He was charged with two counts of a violation of restraining order, first-degree criminal mischief, attempting to elude by vehicle, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, menacing-domestic violence and harassment.
PPB said while the suspect didn't threaten any officers with any guns, they did end up finding two loaded guns in Lindsey's truck.
