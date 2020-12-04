PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau has identified a bicyclist who died after a collision with a car in North Portland late Friday afternoon.
Gene Arthur Courtney, 64, was killed after he swerved into traffic on North MLK Boulevard.
A police officer called for help after coming upon the crash scene at approximately 4:44 p.m. on North Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and North Union Court, police said.
According to the driver and witnesses' statements, Courtney was slightly weaving in the bike lane before abruptly swerving his bicycle into the two northbound lanes. Police said he might have been maneuvering towards a ramp on the opposite side of the road in the southbound lanes, which comes from the Delta Park area.
Paramedics declared Courtney dead at the scene.
Police said the unanticipated lane intrusion was an initiating factor in the crash. "Impairment and/or Distracted Driving on the part of the driver do not appear to be factors to this crash."
North Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard was closed in both directions between North Gertz Road and North Union Court while law enforcement was on the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time. If anyone has information about this crash, please contact Officer David Enz at David.Enz@portlandoregon.gov.
PPB noted that this was the 52nd fatality investigated by the Major Crash Team within the City of Portland for 2020.
