PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau identified the body of a man found dead near the Broadway Bridge Saturday.
Officers responded to report for a medical check on a person in the east end of the Broadway Bridge just after 2:00 a.m. When they arrived, they found a deceased person with "suspicious injuries," according to PPB.
The victim was later identified as 57-year-old James Setty.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determine Setty had died from stab wounds and ruled his death a homicide.
The eastbound lanes of the Broadway Bridge to North Larrabee Avenue were temporarily closed but have since reopened.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457.
