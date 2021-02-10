PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver in Monday's deadly crash in North Portland.
Police responded to a crash in the 5000 block of North Columbia Boulevard just before 1:00 p.m. When they arrived, they found a car crashed into a tree.
The driver was later identified as Kenna Danielle Butchek, 35, of Portland, died at the scene, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Portland Police Officer Garrett Dow Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-5070.
PPB said this was the ninth fatal crash in Portland this year.
