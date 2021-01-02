PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified the person killed in a crash in Southeast Portland on New Year's Day.
Portland Police Bureau identified Daniel Martinez, 19, of Portland as the vehicle driver who was found dead in a crash on Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue. The family has been notified.
Police have not identified the passengers involved in the crash, one of whom was seriously injured.
According to Investigators, Martinez was seen driving at a high rate of speed before he crashed into the pole. They don't believe any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
PPB said it was the first fatal crash of the year.
