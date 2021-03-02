SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Police released the name of a person killed in a crash in Salem Friday.
At about 10:15 a.m., emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on Mission Street Southeast near the intersection of Hines Street Southeast.
Police said the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Modupe Adescola Megbolugbe, 30, of Salem.
An investigation indicates the Ford was traveling westbound on Mission Street when it struck the center median and hit a tree, sending the vehicle back onto the roadway.
According to police, distracted driving may have been a factor in the crash.
