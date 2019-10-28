GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified two SUV drivers involved in a deadly crash on Highway 26 in Gresham Monday morning.
Anthony Ortiz, 61, of Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene at the scene near Southeast Hillyard Road. Police say Ortiz was driving east on Highway 26 and was turning left onto Hillyard Road when he collided with Tyrone Keever, 20, of Estacada.
Police say Keever was driving west on Highway 26 and suffered minor injuries. According to officers, Keever is cooperating with investigators. No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.
The crash investigation is ongoing. Anymore with additional information is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.
