GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a homicide victim who was found in a wooded area in Gresham.
Officers and medics responded to a report of a person on the ground near Southeast Hogan Road along the Springwater Trail. The man was pronounced dead and investigators believe he was there for a day or two. The case was ruled a homicide by Gresham police.
Detectives want to talk with anyone who saw or heard anything regarding this incident and are asking witnesses to call the Gresham police tip line at 503.618.2719.
No further details were released about this case, including the manner or cause of death.
The tattoo is all about Pink Floyd albums..
