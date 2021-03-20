GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham Police Department has identified a homicide victim found in a wooded area in Gresham.
On Monday, officers and medics responded to a report of a person on the ground near Southeast Hogan Road along the Springwater Trail. The man was pronounced dead, and investigators believe he was there for a day or two.
Police identified the victim as Anthony A. Alcorn, 28, of Ohio. His family has been notified.
The state examiner determined Alcorn died from homicidal violence.
Police say a suspect has not been identified and asks anyone with information about this case or the victim's activities to please call the Gresham Police tip line at 503-618-2719 or toll-free 888-989-3505.
