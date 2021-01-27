PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The suspect who went on a deadly driving rampage across several blocks in southeast Portland Monday afternoon has been identified by police.
The Portland Police Bureau says Paul Rivas, 64, of Oregon City, was the man behind the wheel during the erratic incident that killed a woman and injured nine other people.
Rivas is accused of driving across a wide crime scene, which covered the area between Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Southeast 15th Avenue, from East Burnside Street to Southeast Belmont Street.
According to witnesses, the suspect was seen driving erratically at a high rate of speed, hitting several pedestrians in his path.
One of the people Rivas is suspected of hitting later died at a hospital.
Police identified her Tuesday as 77-year-old Jean Gerich, of Portland.
Her family released a statement, remembering Gerich as a mother, grandmother and cancer survivor.
A vigil was held Tuesday night to honor Gerich.
Police said Tuesday, before identifying Rivas, that the hit-and-run crashes were not believed to be motivated by terrorism, bias or politics. However, PPB said the driver’s actions showed intent to harm others.
After the suspect crashed the Honda Element Monday, he exited the vehicle and community members corralled him while police responded. Video of the suspect being taken into custody by police was provided by a witness to FOX 12.
Police said Rivas was first hospitalized before he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. Police did not say why he was admitted into a hospital.
Rivas faces charges of second-degree murder, six counts of second-degree assault, six counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver (injury) and failure to perform the duties of a driver (death).
He is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
(1) comment
Background checks for drivers next?
