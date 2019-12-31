PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 46-year-old man has been arrested on several charges including attempted murder after a shooting injured two people in downtown Portland Monday morning.
Curtis Harris was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred at around 4 a.m. in the area of Northwest Broadway and Northwest Flanders.
Officers located one victim at the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital and was said to be stable.
Police said a second victim later arrived at an area hospital in a private vehicle. That victim was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.
The victims have not been identified, and an update on their conditions is not available at this time.
Harris is scheduled to arraigned on charges at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Tactical Operations Division Detective Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508.
