BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the man arrested in connection with the death of Amy Low, a 29-year-old woman who was found dead inside a Beaverton home last November.
Norbeto Nestor Muniz, 39, was arrested on Wednesday in downtown Portland. Police said Muniz had an outstanding parole violation warrant and was wanted for the murder of Low following an investigation.
The investigation began Nov. 17, 2018 on the 12100 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard. A body was found in the home, but a positive identification was not made until January due to the condition of the body.
DNA testing eventually confirmed the body was Low. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Police said Muniz, Low and a witness were all living together at the SW Allen Boulevard home during the time of her murder.
According to police, numerous items, which contained DNA evidence were collected from the home and analyzed at the Oregon State Crime Lab.
On Tuesday, a Washington County grand jury indicted Muniz for murder and first-degree abuse of a corpse. He is being held without bail at the Washington County Jail.
Muniz is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
