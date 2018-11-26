PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 42-year-old suspect accused of firing a gun during a domestic violence investigation on Sunday.
Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 5000 block of Southeast 118th Avenue on the report of a domestic violence assault.
When officers arrived to the scene, they spoke with the victim of the assault, as well as several other people who were inside the home at the time.
Police said officers learned the suspect, identified as Jason R. Wicker, was inside the home, armed with several guns and had reportedly hit the victim with the butt of a rifle.
As officers were talking with the victim and witnesses, Wicker exited the home. Officers believe he fired a gun after he came out of the home.
As additional officers responded to the scene, Wicker left the location and ran toward officers.
Wicker was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for assessment.
The victim of the domestic disturbance was evaluated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital.
After being released from the hospital, Wicker was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of domestic violence menacing, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Wicker is scheduled to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Monday.
Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Karna Barnard at 503-823-0881, Karna.Barnard@portlandoregon.gov or Officer David Hughes at 503-823-4106, David.Hughes@portlandoregon.gov.
