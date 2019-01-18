PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the man arrested after one person and a dog were found dead inside a northeast Portland home Thursday night.
Police confirmed to FOX 12 that Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 64, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of murder, attempted aggravated murder, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Officers responded to the home in the 5300 block of Northeast 74th Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. after neighbors reported hearing gunfire.
Inside the home, officers located a 62-year-old man dead and a 63-year-old woman with traumatic injuries.
The woman was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and is listed in serious condition.
Police also said the woman's dog was shot and killed at the scene.
Officers were still at the scene Friday morning. Traffic in the area may be impacted as the investigation continues.
Mardani is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 22.
No other details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
