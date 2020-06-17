PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police on Wednesday identified a man who died after a shooting in northeast Portland last week.
Police say the victim was identified as 28-year-old DeAnnzello McDonald. The manner and cause of death were determined to be homicide by gunshot wound, according to police.
Officers responded to the 600 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue early Thursday on reports of shots fired. Police say McDonald was found dead at the scene.
Investigators are continuing to look into his death.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Anthony Merrill at (503) 823-4033 or Anthony.merrill@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
