Police: Man found dead after officers respond to report of shooting on Rocky Butte

KPTV image

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that occurred in the Madison South neighborhood Monday morning.

Officers were called out to a report of a shooting on Rocky Butte, in Joseph Wood Hill Park, at about 4:30 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead, according to police.

Alexzander J. Hensey

Image provided by family

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Alexzander J. Hensey. An autopsy determined that Hensey died from gunshots wounds and his was ruled a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-823-0781 or Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Kids are still in cages under Biden
Kids are still in cages under Biden

no where in this city is safe

Report Add Reply
Hookie
Hookie

I wonder if this was in one of the big homeless camps in that area ?

Report Add Reply
Worst PDX Mayor Ever
Worst PDX Mayor Ever

Ya know..if the city wants to decriminalize drugs, then why don't they set up a "drug deal safe zone," where people can go and make drug deals under police protection, so they don't need to worry about getting robbed and kiIIed?

Report Add Reply
Jefferson
Jefferson

Now, that makes so much sense that nobody will take you seriously. :)

Report Add Reply
Moved on
Moved on

so glad moved out there 45 years ago

Report Add Reply
commentor
commentor

Read an article where it said that homicides in Portland are up 533% since last year.

Report Add Reply
Clackakitty
Clackakitty

What did they expect after neutering the police?

Report Add Reply
Worst PDX Mayor Ever
Worst PDX Mayor Ever

Yeah, by far the greatest surge of any major US City. I asked Joann, and she said it's Trump's fault.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.