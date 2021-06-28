PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that occurred in the Madison South neighborhood Monday morning.
Officers were called out to a report of a shooting on Rocky Butte, in Joseph Wood Hill Park, at about 4:30 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead, according to police.
The victim was identified as 20-year-old Alexzander J. Hensey. An autopsy determined that Hensey died from gunshots wounds and his was ruled a homicide.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-823-0781 or Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov.
no where in this city is safe
I wonder if this was in one of the big homeless camps in that area ?
Ya know..if the city wants to decriminalize drugs, then why don't they set up a "drug deal safe zone," where people can go and make drug deals under police protection, so they don't need to worry about getting robbed and kiIIed?
Now, that makes so much sense that nobody will take you seriously. :)
so glad moved out there 45 years ago
Read an article where it said that homicides in Portland are up 533% since last year.
What did they expect after neutering the police?
Yeah, by far the greatest surge of any major US City. I asked Joann, and she said it's Trump's fault.
