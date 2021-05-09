PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police identified the man found dead after shots were fired at a house party in the Lents neighborhood early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired heard at a home in the 8500 block of Southeast Harney Street just before 1:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a “chaotic scene” that appeared to be a house party. Due to the large crowd, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to assist.
PPB said a man was found unconscious, and despite life-saving measures by medical personnel, the man died. He was later identified as 21-year-old Jemare Lowell Manns. The medical examiner determined his death was a homicide by gunshot.
Homicide Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. They believe many people who may have witnessed the incident left the scene before speaking to police and investigators.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Sims at Brian.Sims@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-2079 or Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-3774.
PPB said this was the 29th homicide in Portland this year.
[They believe many people who may have witnessed the incident left the scene before speaking to police and investigators.]
Of course they did. They all have warrants.
Just another day in Lents.
In the neighborhood when one of their own dies by the act of another on of their own...... they won't coop with police. Linda a BLM maxim here... This is never going to change..... part of the reason why businesses that can afford it, flee the city
Lents?? Isn't this where a Policeman took out an armed man in a park a couple weeks back? Then there were protests! Will there be protests after this event? Was it a blm party?
