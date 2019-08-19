GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police on Monday identified a man who was found dead in Gresham on Saturday.
Police say 38-year-old Nathan Butchek from Portland was stabbed to death near Northeast Wilkes Road and Northeast 181st Avenue.
Detectives are still investigating the homicide and are asking anyone with information to call Gresham police at 503-618-2719.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
