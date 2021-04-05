Providence Park Body Found

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police Bureau has identified a man found dead in the Goose Hollow neighborhood early Monday morning.

At about 1:40 a.m., officers were called out to a body on the sidewalk near Southwest Morrison Street and Southwest 20th Avenue. Police said Portland Fire & Rescue had been in the area regarding a fire-related issue and were flagged down about the body.

Officers arrived to the scene and found a man, as 53-year-old Jack Dekker of Portland. His family has been notified. 

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Officer will determine cause and manner of death, according to police.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040, or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457.

